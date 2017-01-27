Hasbro
*has finally announced the finals who will go for the final poll. We have a winner for each cathegory: Ultra Magnus for Honor, Optimus Primal for Chaos, Star Saber for Honor, and “Unknown evil” (who looks like Deathsaurus) as a “wildcard”. Be ready to cast your vote on the Hasbro’s site starting*on February 1st. Remember that the final winner will be revealed in the Hasbro’s presentation at Toy Fair on February 18th. While you wait, click on the bar and go to the 2005 boards to share who you are voting this time.
