Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page ?Power of the Primes? finalists announced.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,892
?Power of the Primes? finalists announced.


Hasbro*has finally announced the finals who will go for the final poll. We have a winner for each cathegory: Ultra Magnus for Honor, Optimus Primal for Chaos, Star Saber for Honor, and “Unknown evil” (who looks like Deathsaurus) as a “wildcard”. Be ready to cast your vote on the Hasbro’s site starting*on February 1st. Remember that the final winner will be revealed in the Hasbro’s presentation at Toy Fair on February 18th. While you wait, click on the bar and go to the 2005 boards to share who you are voting this time.

The post “Power of the Primes” finalists announced. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:56 AM   #2
ironclaugh
Robot in Disguise
ironclaugh's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 578
Re: ?Power of the Primes? finalists announced.
Haha. So White Optimus, Monkey Optimus, an already renowned Autobot leader and a character that Hasbro just made up and probably already has toy prototypes of.... hmmmmm.
ironclaugh is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:09 PM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,177
Re: ?Power of the Primes? finalists announced.
Unknown Evil is Deathsaurus for sure.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #4
ARCTrooperAlpha
Beast Machine
ARCTrooperAlpha's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 429
Re: ?Power of the Primes? finalists announced.
DEATHSAURUS FOR THE WIN !
ARCTrooperAlpha is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:48 PM   #5
elburrito
Animated
elburrito's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,854
Re: ?Power of the Primes? finalists announced.
I thought Unknown Evil could be Megatronus. My money is on Magnus at this point (although it is already demonstrated that Magnus "can't deal" with the vagaries of leadership).
__________________
Feedback

Sale & Trade
elburrito is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:51 PM   #6
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,177
Re: ?Power of the Primes? finalists announced.
Quote:
Originally Posted by elburrito View Post
I thought Unknown Evil could be Megatronus. My money is on Magnus at this point (although it is already demonstrated that Magnus "can't deal" with the vagaries of leadership).
Just look at the head and chest u will know it's Deathsaurus.


__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback

Last edited by xueyue2; Today at 01:02 PM.
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1987 G1 Transformer Computron Not Complete
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise - Build Team - Landfill - Used MIB
Transformers
Transformers - Heroes of Cybertron Lot
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Piranacon BBTS Reissue G1 Commemorative Seacons Decepticons
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Night Time Ratchet, loose and 100% comp.
Transformers
G1 Transformer - Heroic Autobot Red Alert
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.