New IDW Covers for Lost Light #3 and Optimus Prime #4


Previewsworld have released new covers for books due out next month from IDW. TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #3 gets 2 subscription covers and OPTIMUS PRIME #4 gets an incentive cover. Solicit hype below, pics after the break! DEC160506, DEC160507 (W) James Roberts (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Alex Milne Orders, kind gestures and pleas for mercy-all things that WHIRL finds it very easy to ignore. Right now, he wishes he could turn a blind eye to the freshly resuscitated monster who-somewhat inconveniently-is determined to beat him to death. Meanwhile-a long way away-one of the Transformers Universe’s longest-running mysteries is about to be &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New IDW Covers for Lost Light #3 and Optimus Prime #4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



