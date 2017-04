Yonoid Robot in Disguise Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 580

Carnival Cruise - Transformers http://cruisefever.net/transformers-...l-cruise-ship/



The Transformers brand is recognisable and popular enough that it's ready to head out on high seas, along with sibling Hasbro franchise My Little Pony, on a cruise ship! Fellow Seibertronian xRotorstormx sends us notification from cruise company website Carnival.com, and you can check out more info below. The Transformers brand is recognisable and popular enough that it's ready to head out on high seas, along with sibling Hasbro franchise My Little Pony, on a cruise ship! Fellow Seibertronian xRotorstormx sends us notification from cruise company website Carnival.com, and you can check out more info below.

Feedback Thread :

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596



Want List:



Wave 4 TR legends __________________Feedback Thread :Want List:Wave 4 TR legends