Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,388

Licensed Transformers Activities Arriving To Carnival Cruise Ship



Here’s something interesting courtesy of Carnival.com. Are you ready for a cruise with a Hasbro approved Transformers activity? If yes, we have a news for you. The site states: Straight out of the imagination of millions  and exclusively onto Carnival Imagination from July 13 to September 17  the stars of family-faves Transformers and My Little Pony come together in the name of big interactive fun this summer. Cruise with us and your favorites will sail along with you and theyll bring along a whole bunch of fun activities for the whole family! Youll enjoy a series of character-themed



The post







More... Here’s something interesting courtesy of Carnival.com. Are you ready for a cruise with a Hasbro approved Transformers activity? If yes, we have a news for you. The site states: Straight out of the imagination of millions  and exclusively onto Carnival Imagination from July 13 to September 17  the stars of family-faves Transformers and My Little Pony come together in the name of big interactive fun this summer. Cruise with us and your favorites will sail along with you and theyll bring along a whole bunch of fun activities for the whole family! Youll enjoy a series of character-themed » Continue Reading. The post Licensed Transformers Activities Arriving To Carnival Cruise Ship appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________