Today, 04:48 AM
#
1
Rustybot
Titan-Master
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 2
Want to make custom Combiner Wars Figure
Howdy Everyone!
I'm looking to make my own combiner figure using the following:
Voyager Hot Spot
Deluxe Mirage
Deluxe Alpha Bravo
Deluxe Ironhide
Deluxe Firefly OR Quickslinger
and maybe
Legends Shockwave
Every offer appreciated =)
Rustybot
Tags
calgary
,
combiner wars
