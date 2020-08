Today, 11:17 AM #1 Ultramagnus_to Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 76 Transformers 4 Sale - Fansproject, TFC, 3rd Party, MP, BT, Alts, and More - CLEAROUT



From an Adult Collector - All items from a smoke free / child free / pet free home.



MISB - SEALED BOXES

MIB - DISPLAYED ONLY and Put back in the box.



FANSPROJECT / MAKETOYS ITEMS - MISB/MIB

Intimidator - CA-09 Car Crash, CA-10 T-Bone, CA-11 Down Force, CA-12 Last Chance and Crossfire M3 Diesel - MIB $450

Paladin/Chaos - $200 MIB

Warbot – Defender - $175 MIB

Warbot – Steel Core - $225 MIB

Warbot – Revolver Core - $200 MIB

Warbot – Riftshot Core - $225 MIB

Warbot – Recoiler Core - $225 MIB

Function X1 – Code - $200 MIB

Function X2 – Quadruple U - $200 MIB

Function X3 – Smartrobin $200 MIB

HyperNovae Limited Edtion - $350 MISB

CA-01 Warcry - $75 MISB

CA-02 Flameblast - $75 MISB

GlacialLord 5 pack set - $450 MISB

Powered Commander - TFCON Exclusive (Optimus Prime Upgrade Armour) - $250 MISB

Protector (Hot Rod Upgrade Armour) - $150 MISB

Protector Add On (Side Arm and Gold Spoilers) - $45 MISB

City Commander (Ultramagnus Upgrade Armour) - $175 MISB

G3 Trailer for Classics Optimus Prime - $150 MISB

Pics:



VARIOUS 3rd PARTY Items Transformers

WST Dinobots - Slag and Snarl - ALL MIB - $55

TFC - Hercules - MIB + Extra Exgraver Shovel - $450

TFC - Ares - MIB $450

Perfect Effects - Shadow Warrior - MISB - $50

Prefect Effects – Assault Force - $150 MIB

Pics:





MASTERPIECE - MISB

MP-03 Starscrea - $350 MIB

MP-06 Skywarp - $400 MIB (Displayed & 100% Complete)

MP-07 Thundercracker - $400 MIB (Displayed & 100% Complete)

MP-11SE Skywarp - $450 (Displayed & 100% Complete)



igear MP Masterpiece Fighter Team Seekers MIB - $900 or $325 EACH

Jet (Thrust) (MIB 100% complete)

Attack (Ramjet) (MIB 100% complete)

Elegy (Dirge) (MIB 100% complete)

Pics:



FANS TOYS

Quakewave - First Run - $175 MIB

Willis - $250 MIB



MP XTRANSBOT

Xtransbots - MM-VIII Arkose - $100 MIB

Xtransbots - MX-III Eligos - $250 MIB



UNIQUE TOYS

UT Y-02 Buzzing Blurr - $150 MIB



Binaltech - MISB

BT-18 Rijie (Mirage Clear) - $250

BTA-01 Alert - $95

BTA-02 Sunstreaker - 95

BTA-03 Broadblast - $95

Kiss Players Convoy - $95

Kiss Players Hot Rodimus - $95

Kiss Players Autolooper - $95



Binaltech - Mint in Box 100% Complete

BT-02 Lambor (Sideswipe) - $65

BT-03 Streak - $65

BT-06 Tracks (yellow) - $65

BT-09 Swindle - $65

BT-10 Grimlock - $65

BT-11 Ravage - $65

BT-15 Prowl - $65

BT-16 Skids - $65

BTA-01 Alert - $75

BTA-03 Broadblast - $75



Pics:



Alternators - MISB

#14 Decepticharge - $80

#15 Swerve - $150

#19 Rollbar - $80

#20 Richochet - $80

#22 Mirage - $100

#23 Camshaft - $80

#34 Nemesis Prime - $125 - SOLD

#25 Rumble - $80

#26 Ravage - $90



Pics:



Henkie - MISB

C5 - Rodimus - $75

D1 - Megatron - $75

D4 - Ramjet - $60

D? - Skywarp - $75

Sons of Cybertron - $100

UN22 - Laser Optimus Prime - $75



Classics / United - MISB

Nemesis Prime Universe - $150

Pics:



VARIOUS 3rd PARTY Items Transformers

Disney Label - Optimus Mickey Mouse - MISB - $60

Hybrid Style Optimus Prime / THS-02 - MISB - $150

Pics:



Robot Heroes - MISB

$10 for pack of 2 (have pretty much all of them)

Pics:



Will consider reasonable Offers



S&H is extra

Paypal Fees Extra - 5%



Email with any questions



Thanks for Looking

J Clearing Out My Entire Collection. All Reasonable Offers will be considered!From an Adult Collector - All items from a smoke free / child free / pet free home.MISB - SEALED BOXESMIB - DISPLAYED ONLY and Put back in the box.Intimidator - CA-09 Car Crash, CA-10 T-Bone, CA-11 Down Force, CA-12 Last Chance and Crossfire M3 Diesel - MIB $450Paladin/Chaos - $200 MIBWarbot – Defender - $175 MIBWarbot – Steel Core - $225 MIBWarbot – Revolver Core - $200 MIBWarbot – Riftshot Core - $225 MIBWarbot – Recoiler Core - $225 MIBFunction X1 – Code - $200 MIBFunction X2 – Quadruple U - $200 MIBFunction X3 – Smartrobin $200 MIBHyperNovae Limited Edtion - $350 MISBCA-01 Warcry - $75 MISBCA-02 Flameblast - $75 MISBGlacialLord 5 pack set - $450 MISBPowered Commander - TFCON Exclusive (Optimus Prime Upgrade Armour) - $250 MISBProtector (Hot Rod Upgrade Armour) - $150 MISBProtector Add On (Side Arm and Gold Spoilers) - $45 MISBCity Commander (Ultramagnus Upgrade Armour) - $175 MISBG3 Trailer for Classics Optimus Prime - $150 MISBPics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fallenangel_jfk/ WST Dinobots - Slag and Snarl - ALL MIB - $55TFC - Hercules - MIB + Extra Exgraver Shovel - $450TFC - Ares - MIB $450Perfect Effects - Shadow Warrior - MISB - $50Prefect Effects – Assault Force - $150 MIBPics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fallenangel_jfk/ MP-03 Starscrea - $350 MIBMP-06 Skywarp - $400 MIB (Displayed & 100% Complete)MP-07 Thundercracker - $400 MIB (Displayed & 100% Complete)MP-11SE Skywarp - $450 (Displayed & 100% Complete)igear MP Masterpiece Fighter Team Seekers MIB - $900 or $325 EACHJet (Thrust) (MIB 100% complete)Attack (Ramjet) (MIB 100% complete)Elegy (Dirge) (MIB 100% complete)Pics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fallenangel_jfk/ Quakewave - First Run - $175 MIBWillis - $250 MIBXtransbots - MM-VIII Arkose - $100 MIBXtransbots - MX-III Eligos - $250 MIBUT Y-02 Buzzing Blurr - $150 MIBBT-18 Rijie (Mirage Clear) - $250BTA-01 Alert - $95BTA-02 Sunstreaker - 95BTA-03 Broadblast - $95Kiss Players Convoy - $95Kiss Players Hot Rodimus - $95Kiss Players Autolooper - $95BT-02 Lambor (Sideswipe) - $65BT-03 Streak - $65BT-06 Tracks (yellow) - $65BT-09 Swindle - $65BT-10 Grimlock - $65BT-11 Ravage - $65BT-15 Prowl - $65BT-16 Skids - $65BTA-01 Alert - $75BTA-03 Broadblast - $75Pics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fallenangel_jfk/ #14 Decepticharge - $80#15 Swerve - $150#19 Rollbar - $80#20 Richochet - $80#22 Mirage - $100#23 Camshaft - $80#34 Nemesis Prime - $125 - SOLD#25 Rumble - $80#26 Ravage - $90Pics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fallenangel_jfk/ C5 - Rodimus - $75D1 - Megatron - $75D4 - Ramjet - $60D? - Skywarp - $75Sons of Cybertron - $100UN22 - Laser Optimus Prime - $75Nemesis Prime Universe - $150Pics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fallenangel_jfk/ Disney Label - Optimus Mickey Mouse - MISB - $60Hybrid Style Optimus Prime / THS-02 - MISB - $150Pics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fallenangel_jfk/ $10 for pack of 2 (have pretty much all of them)Pics: https://www.flickr.com/photos/fallenangel_jfk/ Will consider reasonable OffersS&H is extraPaypal Fees Extra - 5%Email with any questionsThanks for Looking Last edited by Ultramagnus_to; Today at 11:26 AM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge