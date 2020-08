Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,240

Disguise Inc To Manufacture Costumes And Props Based On Hasbro Properties



Disguise Inc has extended their long-running license agreement with Hasbro, to manufacture costumes based on various Hasbro properties including Transformers. Disguise, Inc., today announced a renewal to its licensing agreement with Hasbro to design, market, manufacture and distribute Halloween costumes and costume accessories for an additional 3 years commencing in 2021. This includes power house brands such as Transformers, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Hasbro Gaming and more which are Halloween costume staples. In addition to possessing the rights to the entire Hasbro portfolio for North America, Disguise’s Hasbro rights now include Europe in addition to other regions.



The post







More... Disguise Inc has extended their long-running license agreement with Hasbro, to manufacture costumes based on various Hasbro properties including Transformers. Disguise, Inc., today announced a renewal to its licensing agreement with Hasbro to design, market, manufacture and distribute Halloween costumes and costume accessories for an additional 3 years commencing in 2021. This includes power house brands such as Transformers, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Hasbro Gaming and more which are Halloween costume staples. In addition to possessing the rights to the entire Hasbro portfolio for North America, Disguise’s Hasbro rights now include Europe in addition to other regions. » Continue Reading. The post Disguise Inc To Manufacture Costumes And Props Based On Hasbro Properties appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca