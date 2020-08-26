Disguise Inc has extended their long-running license agreement with Hasbro, to manufacture costumes based on various Hasbro properties including Transformers. Disguise, Inc., today announced a renewal to its licensing agreement with Hasbro to design, market, manufacture and distribute Halloween costumes and costume accessories for an additional 3 years commencing in 2021. This includes power house brands such as Transformers, Power Rangers, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Hasbro Gaming and more which are Halloween costume staples. In addition to possessing the rights to the entire Hasbro portfolio for North America, Disguises Hasbro rights now include Europe in addition to other regions. » Continue Reading.
The post Disguise Inc To Manufacture Costumes And Props Based On Hasbro Properties
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
