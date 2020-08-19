|
Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video ?Virtually Reality?
The official*Netflix Japan Anime Twitter
*have uploaded a new*official Transformers War for Cybertron stop motion video. This is a follow-up of the previous Transformers “Korean Drama” video
. Angry after the* successful social media reception of the Autobot video, Megatron now plans his own reality show with him and Shockwave as the main stars.*Tons of fun and an amazing stop motion work for sure. It seems more videos are planned, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Watch the video and some screencaps after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10...KyR9rC7dmMsFxC
