Titans Return Cloudraker and Wingspan Release and Price Details Revealed

Care of a post over on Zone Base , we can now confirm that the Walgreens exclusive Cloudraker and Wingspan set will be retailing for a price of $17.99, and may be arriving in stores later this month, August 2017! This came about after a friend of Zone Base shared UPC details for the set with the site, which allowed Zone Base to search the Walgreens computer system for the set and revealed this information. They have also shared an image from the computer system, for those wanting extra evidence. It sounds like it is time to start hunting for