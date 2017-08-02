Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,498
Titans Return Cloudraker and Wingspan Release and Price Details Revealed


Care of a post over on Zone Base, we can now confirm that the Walgreens exclusive Cloudraker and Wingspan set will be retailing for a price of $17.99, and may be arriving in stores later this month, August 2017! This came about after a friend of Zone Base shared UPC details for the set with the site, which allowed Zone Base to search the Walgreens computer system for the set and revealed this information. They have also shared an image from the computer system, for those wanting extra evidence. It sounds like it is time to start hunting for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Titans Return Cloudraker and Wingspan Release and Price Details Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 05:51 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,753
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Titans Return Cloudraker and Wingspan Release and Price Details Revealed
...

ahahaha. bought from ebay for 60 canadian shipped. i'm dumb.

Oh well. =)
