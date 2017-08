Diamond Comics Shipping List for August 9th

TFW2005 member D-Drive has shared next week's Diamond Comics Shipping List with us. Next week brings us the concluding issue of Til All Are One, and the resolution of the story arc involving memnosurgery and Starscream struggling to be a better 'bot. The series might be ending here, however an annual is set for December which will conclude the overarching plot – but that's for later this year. For now, check out the solicit text below, and get ready for the finale of this great series. TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #12 (also shipping subscription A, B & 1-in-10 variants) » Continue Reading.