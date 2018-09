optimusb39 Crossover Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,407

horsemen anticon? anyone know what that is? just stumvled across an entry on kijiji and other sites about a toy convemtion called horsemen anticon.

cant find anything much about it except a link to horsemenauctions.

the tag for the show is 'all available all affordable all negotiable'



anyone heard of this? is it a show worth going to?