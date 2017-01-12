Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,800
MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed


With special thanks to*Dengeki Hobby, we have our first look at*MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal. Pre-orders are also up at Amazon Japan and Tomy Mall. Priced at*? 12,960, the figure comes with several accessories including the Skull Flail, his trademark Cyber Blades and his Mutant Head from the 1996 gimmick. The toy will go on sale this June 16th. Check out the*images, after the jump. &#160; &#160; Even more images are attached with this news post.

The post MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:02 PM   #2
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,656
Re: MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed
OK? I don't get it. Someone explain please
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:09 PM   #3
Sir Prime A Lot
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Airdrie
Posts: 799
Re: MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed
This is already out. I don't understand.
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:10 PM   #4
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,113
Re: MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed
This is a repaint with a white gorilla face and chest hair.

*wallet sighs in relief*
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:15 PM   #5
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 358
Re: MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed
Quote:
Originally Posted by wervenom View Post
OK? I don't get it. Someone explain please
Oh, I think I get it. Each of the early Beast Wars toys had an alternate "monster" face. That's what we're looking at, an optional monster face. That and this version's slight repaint suggest to me it's intended to be more accurate to the original toy whereas the original optimus mp is meant to channel the cg animation.
Last edited by Scrapmaker; Today at 12:18 PM.
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:34 PM   #6
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 15,435
Re: MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed
That hurts. If I had known, I would have skipped MP-32 for this more complete version.
Last edited by Pascal; Today at 12:39 PM.
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:49 PM   #7
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,656
Re: MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed
Quote:
Originally Posted by Scrapmaker View Post
Oh, I think I get it. Each of the early Beast Wars toys had an alternate "monster" face. That's what we're looking at, an optional monster face. That and this version's slight repaint suggest to me it's intended to be more accurate to the original toy whereas the original optimus mp is meant to channel the cg animation.
OK that makes sense. Skipping it along with all other BW MP's (unless they eventually make a TM Megatron) but thank you very much for the explanation
Reply With Quote
Today, 12:49 PM   #8
Sureshot22
look behind you. tee hee
Sureshot22's Ebay Auctions
Sureshot22's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,281
Re: MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed
That's a mace. Not a flail.
Reply With Quote
Today, 01:21 PM   #9
Mystic Metal
CHIEF IDEA OFFICER
Mystic Metal's Ebay Auctions
Mystic Metal's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Greater Toronto Area
Posts: 111
Re: MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal Revealed
In addition To the beast head, this deco is exactly like the original released toy. As opposed to the show accurate MP 32 that was released.
Click image for larger version Name: 1484240491-mp-38-05.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.3 KB ID: 35663

Personally, I like the show accurate version, but I wouldn't mind showcasing the MP38 next to the original. I would mind paying full price, however.
