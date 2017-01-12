With special thanks to*Dengeki Hobby, we have our first look at*MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal. Pre-orders are also up at Amazon Japan and Tomy Mall. Priced at*? 12,960, the figure comes with several accessories including the Skull Flail, his trademark Cyber Blades and his Mutant Head from the 1996 gimmick. The toy will go on sale this June 16th. Check out the*images, after the jump.     Even more images are attached with this news post.
Oh, I think I get it. Each of the early Beast Wars toys had an alternate "monster" face. That's what we're looking at, an optional monster face. That and this version's slight repaint suggest to me it's intended to be more accurate to the original toy whereas the original optimus mp is meant to channel the cg animation.
OK that makes sense. Skipping it along with all other BW MP's (unless they eventually make a TM Megatron) but thank you very much for the explanation