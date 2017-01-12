Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Hauck Toys To Produce Licensed Transformers 5 Go-Karts


This sure looks like a*day dedicated to Transformers: The Last Knight toys and merchandise. You may remember about a month ago, we announced that*Hauck Toys will showcase its licensed Generations Bumblebee Go-Kart at this year’s Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair*(which concluded moments ago) and at Nuremberg Toy Fair 2017. We received a news that*Hauck Toys will also be manufacturing Go-Karts based on*Transformers: The Last Knight vehicles as well. It was not specified which vehicles will receive the Go-Kart treatment but we can be sure Optimus *and Bumblebee will. The karts will also be available to purchase in United &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hauck Toys To Produce Licensed Transformers 5 Go-Karts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



