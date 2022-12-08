Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,322

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Funko Pop Series Listing Discovered



Funko Pop! series will host a new line dedicated to the characters from the upcoming live-action movie*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Arcee Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Bumblebee Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Mirage Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Optimus Primal Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Optimus Prime Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Scourge Product Description: The latest additions to the Pop! figure series from Funko are more than meets the



