Funko Pop! series will host a new line dedicated to the characters from the upcoming live-action movie*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Arcee Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Bumblebee Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Mirage Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Optimus Primal Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Optimus Prime Pop! Movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Vinyl Figure Scourge Product Description: The latest additions to the Pop! figure series from Funko are more than meets the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Funko Pop Series Listing Discovered
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...