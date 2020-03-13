Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFcon Orlando 2020 has been canceled
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,388
TFcon Orlando 2020 has been canceled


To our valued fans, friends, and partners, TFcon Orlando has been canceled. Attendees, vendors, and artists will be issued automatic refunds. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know its the right decision based on the information we have today. We will announce the date and location of our fall show next weekend. Source:*https://www.tfcon.com/

The post TFcon Orlando 2020 has been canceled appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Robot Masters Lot of 3 MIB G1 Optimus, Starscream, Convoy
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series 5 & 9 MIB complete lot of 4 Tracks etc
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot DINOBOTS HEADMASTER CHROMEDOME w. STYLER MINIBOTS CASSETTES
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals DEPTH CHARGE Heroic Maximal New In Box
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Trans Metals RAMPAGE Evil Predacon New In Box
Transformers
Pre Transformers Diaclone DRILL DASHER Complete w. Box
Transformers
Iron Factory Transformers IF EX-24X War Giant Catastrophe Bruticus Damaged
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.