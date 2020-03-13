Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,388

TFcon Orlando 2020 has been canceled



To our valued fans, friends, and partners, TFcon Orlando has been canceled. Attendees, vendors, and artists will be issued automatic refunds. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know its the right decision based on the information we have today. We will announce the date and location of our fall show next weekend. Source:*



The post







More... To our valued fans, friends, and partners, TFcon Orlando has been canceled. Attendees, vendors, and artists will be issued automatic refunds. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know its the right decision based on the information we have today. We will announce the date and location of our fall show next weekend. Source:* https://www.tfcon.com/ The post TFcon Orlando 2020 has been canceled appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.