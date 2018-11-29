Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,582

Tokyo Comic-Con 2018 ? Studio Series Display, New Images Of Dark Of The Moon Megatron



And Tokyo Comic-Con 2018 has just started, and we have our first images of their impressive Studio Series display. We have new and clear images of the upcoming Leader Class Studio Series Dark Of The Moon Megatron. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards! Stay tuned for more images and coverage of Tokyo Comic-Con here on TFW2005!



The post







More... And Tokyo Comic-Con 2018 has just started, and we have our first images of their impressive Studio Series display. We have new and clear images of the upcoming Leader Class Studio Series Dark Of The Moon Megatron. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards! Stay tuned for more images and coverage of Tokyo Comic-Con here on TFW2005!The post Tokyo Comic-Con 2018 – Studio Series Display, New Images Of Dark Of The Moon Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.