Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Tokyo Comic-Con 2018 ? Studio Series Display, New Images Of Dark Of The Moon Megatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:52 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,582
Tokyo Comic-Con 2018 ? Studio Series Display, New Images Of Dark Of The Moon Megatron


And Tokyo Comic-Con 2018 has just started, and we have our first images of their impressive Studio Series display. We have new and clear images of the upcoming Leader Class Studio Series Dark Of The Moon Megatron. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards! Stay tuned for more images and coverage of Tokyo Comic-Con here on TFW2005!

The post Tokyo Comic-Con 2018 – Studio Series Display, New Images Of Dark Of The Moon Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VTG ORIGINAL 1984'S G1 TRANSFORMERS AUTOBOT OPTIMUS PRIME CANADIAN BOX HASBRO
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Encore Reissue #13 Trailbreaker MISB
Transformers
Vintage 1985 G1 Transformers Metroplex Autobot Battle Station with Foam and Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:30 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.