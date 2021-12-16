It falls to us now to report the sad passing of*Henry Orenstein at the age of 98 as confirmed by an article in Newsweek
. Mr. Orenstein, who had a prolific career as a toy maker, worked later as*a pitch-man for toy companies and he visioned the idea of Takara’s Diaclone and Microman transforming toys to be rebranded for the American market by Hasbro. He was the bridge between the two companies that later created together The Transformers franchise. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
