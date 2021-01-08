Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Botropolis Rescue Mission In-Hand Ima


Thanks to Blacklai’s blog we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers War For Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Botropolis Rescue Mission. This Amazon exclusive set includes Overair (Airwave redeco), Ironworks (Redeco in Sky Lynx’s colors) and AstroSquad. We can confirm that this set also includes a redeco of Doubledealer’s rocket. From what we can see from the images, all these figures work very well with Sky Lynx’s base mode. Check out some key images after the break and the full gallery via Blacklai’s blog here. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Galactic Odyssey Botropolis Rescue Mission In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



