Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Black Mamba Slash Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:47 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,613
Black Mamba Slash Review
While I did look at the entire Black Mamba set in January, from True Review episodes 661-666, there was one missing member. Here's the OS KO of Slash!

https://youtu.be/o8CUdcSOr9Q
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Collectors Club Exclusive MARISSA FAIREBORN with AFTERBREAKER Mint!
Transformers
Transformers Predator LOT G1 G2 European Hasbro Skyquake, Talon, Snare, Stalker
Transformers
Transformers Collectors Club Botcon 2015 Cybertron's MOST WANTED Souvenir Figure
Transformers
Transformers G1 lot Decoys card backs Book Optimus Prime Megatron
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Takara Transformers G1 Hound TFC Takara Book Collection #14 Actio
Transformers
[NIB] Takara Transformers Collection | 9 Starscream G1 Reissue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.