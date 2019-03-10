|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-09 Jazz Official Promotional Video
, we can share for you another great Masterpiece Movie promotional video.*Now it’s time to show off*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-09 Jazz This is an amazing and fun stop-motion video featuring Masterpiece Movie Jazz in all his glory showing poseabilty, weapons and accessories, alt mode, and then engaging against Masterpiece MPM-08 Megatron. Jazz shoots, jumps, hits, transforms….. but we all know the fight is going to end in “two parts”. You can watch the video below, and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! MPM-09 Jazz ??????,??…??????????…??MPM-08??????,MPM-09?????https://m.ruten.com.tw/goods/show.php?g=21905762258579
