Takara Tomy Transformers Legends EX Blue Big Convoy Pack-In Manga



The Takara Tomy Legends EX line brought us Blue Big Convoy and, as usual with these releases, an exclusive pack-in manga is included. Blue Big Convoy is not a just straight repaint but a completely different character from the original Big Convoy on this continuity. This 2-page manga features both Blue Big Convoy and Big Convoy working together as a team. We can also spot several characters from Japanese Beast Wars II and Beast Wars Neo cartoons like Galvatron, Lio Convoy, Convoy (Optimus Primal) and Great Convoy, head of the Convoy Council (seen in Beast Wars Neo Cartoon). The story



The Takara Tomy Legends EX line brought us Blue Big Convoy and, as usual with these releases, an exclusive pack-in manga is included. Blue Big Convoy is not a just straight repaint but a completely different character from the original Big Convoy on this continuity. This 2-page manga features both Blue Big Convoy and Big Convoy working together as a team. We can also spot several characters from Japanese Beast Wars II and Beast Wars Neo cartoons like Galvatron, Lio Convoy, Convoy (Optimus Primal) and Great Convoy, head of the Convoy Council (seen in Beast Wars Neo Cartoon). The story





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/