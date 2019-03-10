Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers Legends EX Blue Big Convoy Pack-In Manga


The Takara Tomy Legends EX line brought us Blue Big Convoy and, as usual with these releases, an exclusive pack-in manga is included. Blue Big Convoy is not a just straight repaint but a completely different character from the original Big Convoy on this continuity. This 2-page manga features both Blue Big Convoy and Big Convoy working together as a team. We can also spot several characters from Japanese Beast Wars II and Beast Wars Neo cartoons like Galvatron, Lio Convoy, Convoy (Optimus Primal) and Great Convoy, head of the Convoy Council (seen in Beast Wars Neo Cartoon). The story &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Legends EX Blue Big Convoy Pack-In Manga appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



