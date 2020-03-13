|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Williams II Issue #19 Retailer Incentive Cove
PREVIEWSworld refreshes our March solicitations coverage of Transformers issue #19 with a look at Freddie Williams II‘s retailer incentive cover. A new arc begins here! “All Fall Down.” Cybertron is in crisis. Calamity has befallen the planet. This is Megatron’s moment to show just how much power he has and to deal with any problems accordingly… Additionally, from artist Anna Malkova
: hey, hey, psst, I pencilled/inked the whole of Transformers issue 19 and it comes out like, next week! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Anna Malkova (Artist) Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist) Thomas Deer (Cover Artist) Freddie Williams II » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Williams II Issue #19 Retailer Incentive Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.