Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1523 TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1523 Hi, Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com . #1 Hot Items Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-50 BEAST WARS Tigatron New Listing! Preorder. Available in September 2020. US166.9 https://www.robotkingdom.com/tftrmp50.html Takaratomy Mall Exclusive TRANSFORMERS MP-38+ BURNING CONVOY. Preorder. Available next week! US94.9





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.