Old Today, 03:05 AM   #1
commandwolf
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: B.C.
Posts: 112
Wanted G1 Figures and Parts!
Original G1 Parts Wanted! Can trade other G1 parts and figures as well! Please PM me!

Rules:
-No KO or reissue parts please
-No chrome wear or yellowing

G1 Parts Wanted:

Astrotrain Gun
Abominus Left Foot
Abominus Left Fist
Afterburner Medium Gun (Missile Pod)
Sideswipe Gun
Computron Foot
Computron Right Fist
Computron Chest (with stickers)
Computron Gun
Scattershot Shoulder Guns x 2
Rampage Guns x 2
Tantrum Guns x 2
Ramjet Left Rudder Fin
Frenzy/Rumble Right Chrome Gun
Mixmaster Twin Missle
Mixmaster Single Missle
Devastator Forearm (Peg Down)
Any Japanese Liokaiser Breastforce Weapons


G1 Figures Wanted (excellent unbroken condition preferred):

Hook
Blast Off
Swindle
Brawl
Scattershot

Starscream
Cyclonus

Swoop
Sludge
Sunstreaker
Skids
Prowl
Windcharger

Metal Razorclaw
Metal Divebomb
Plastic Rampage
Plastic Headstrong

Loose Jaruga (Black Jeep)
Loose Killbison (Gold Tank)
