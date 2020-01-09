Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
The Gamesmaster: My Life in the ?80s Geek Culture Trenches by Flint Dille Listed Via


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Lucas35*for giving us the heads up that the book “The Gamesmaster: My Life in the ’80s Geek Culture Trenches” by Flint Dille*is now listed via Amazon.com. While some may not recognize Flint Dille immediately, we are sure most of us have enjoyed his work. Mr Dille was the story editor on the original G1 Transformers cartoon, and he was involved in several other famous 80’s cartoons like*G.I. Joe, Inhumanoids and Visionaries. This is a 312-page hardcover book covering his work with many of these unforgettable cartoons and his career*writing interactive novels with Gary Gygax, the creator &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Gamesmaster: My Life in the ’80s Geek Culture Trenches by Flint Dille Listed Via Amazon.com appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
