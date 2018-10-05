|
Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 11 to 14 Titles, Descriptions And Air Dates In Cana
Via*TVPassport
*and TVlistings.zap2it
websites we have the*Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 9 & 10*Titles, Descriptions And Air Dates In Canada. More reveals about Bumblebee’s past, Shockwave, the Matrix, Slipstream and the Seekers, all packed on the following episodes: Episode 11: “Sabotage” Airs Sunday October 21, 2018 on Teletoon Canada.*“Shockwave traps Bumblebee in a false memory designed to convince him he’s a Decepticon.” Episode 12: “Teletraan-X” Airs Sunday October 21, 2018 on Teletoon Canada.“Windblade and Bumblebee trace an Autobot signal and find themselves lured into a trap set by Slipstream and her Seekers.” Episode 13: “Matrix of Leadership” Airs Sunday October 28, » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: Cyberverse Episodes 11 to 14 Titles, Descriptions And Air Dates In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.