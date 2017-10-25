Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Diamond Comics Shipping List For November 1st
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,078
Diamond Comics Shipping List For November 1st


TFW2005 member D-Drive brings us the comics shipping list for November 1, 2017. Two excellent IDW titles for your pull list, read on for the details and then join the discussion on the 2005 boards! MASK FIRST STRIKE #1 (also shipping covers A, B and 1-in-10) (W) Aubrey Sitterson (A) Ilias Kyriazis (CA) Drew Johnson VENOM’s showdown with the G.I. Joe team continues as transforming vehicles, robotic ninjas and explosions threaten to bring the mission to a deadly end! Bullet points: * Tying into the events of First Strike-A Hasbro Comic Book Event! * The second part of G.I. Joe &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Comics Shipping List For November 1st appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Costco Exclusive Metallic Battle Ops Leader Bumblebee
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Communicator Soundwave Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Warrior SKYWARP
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.