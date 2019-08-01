Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,176

Transformers Siege Commander Class Jetfire Spotted At US Retail



We have great news for fellow Siege collectors! We can report that the highly expected*Transformers Siege Commander Class Jetfire has been spotted At US Retail. 2005 Boards member*transmasterc*shared in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of Siege Commander Class Jetfire cases at Walmart in Madison, Alabama. Time to dash to your local Walmart to try to find Jetfire for your collection. In the mean time, have a look at our extensive



The post







More... We have great news for fellow Siege collectors! We can report that the highly expected*Transformers Siege Commander Class Jetfire has been spotted At US Retail. 2005 Boards member*transmasterc*shared in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of Siege Commander Class Jetfire cases at Walmart in Madison, Alabama. Time to dash to your local Walmart to try to find Jetfire for your collection. In the mean time, have a look at our extensive Jetfire’s in-hand gallery with more than 100 HD images! Click on the bar and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Siege Commander Class Jetfire Spotted At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.