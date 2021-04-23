Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Blitzwing) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,436
Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Blitzwing) Color Prototype


Via*Mechanic Toy Weibo*we have images of the color prototype of*Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Blitzwing). Thunderbolt is a very nice little triple changer showing off a cartoon-accurate, detailed and poseable robot mode and pretty integrated and compact alt modes.*Another impressive piece for the competitive Legends scale market. This figure stands 12 cm tall in robot mode. A gun and a sword are included, and an extra bonus for the first pre-orders has been announced too: A Transformers Animated inspired head. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Blitzwing) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime Powermaster Hasbro 2002 Re-Issue Mint Condition Open Box, Like New
Transformers
G1 transformers robot heroes mini diecast bumblebee megatron lot action figures
Transformers
vintage rock lords gobots ation figure Granite transformers tombstone lot Magmar
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Transformers: Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Energon Igniters Power Plus Canadian Sel
Transformers
Sideswipe G1 1985 Transformers Not A Reissue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.