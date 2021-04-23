|
Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Blitzwing) Color Prototype
Via Mechanic Toy Weibo
we have images of the color prototype of Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Blitzwing). Thunderbolt is a very nice little triple changer showing off a cartoon-accurate, detailed and poseable robot mode and pretty integrated and compact alt modes. Another impressive piece for the competitive Legends scale market. This figure stands 12 cm tall in robot mode. A gun and a sword are included, and an extra bonus for the first pre-orders has been announced too: A Transformers Animated inspired head. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005
