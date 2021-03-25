Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Screenshots From Transformers: Alliance Mobile Game Beta Test Session
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,436
Screenshots From Transformers: Alliance Mobile Game Beta Test Session


About a month ago, we reported that developer Snowpipe is bringing a brand new Transformers mobile game to the Japanese market. To kick things off, a closed beta test period was announced to take place between April 14th and 21st. It so happens that 2005 Boards Member Automaster is one of the lucky few to take part in this initiative. Thanks to our member, we now have quite a lot of screenshots from the upcoming game. Additionally, we received news that Transformers: Alliance is indeed stepping outside of Japan. Australia is selected as another country to go ahead with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Screenshots From Transformers: Alliance Mobile Game Beta Test Session appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Optimus Prime Powermaster Hasbro 2002 Re-Issue Mint Condition Open Box, Like New
Transformers
G1 transformers robot heroes mini diecast bumblebee megatron lot action figures
Transformers
vintage rock lords gobots ation figure Granite transformers tombstone lot Magmar
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Transformers: Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Energon Igniters Power Plus Canadian Sel
Transformers
Sideswipe G1 1985 Transformers Not A Reissue
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.