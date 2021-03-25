|
Screenshots From Transformers: Alliance Mobile Game Beta Test Session
About a month ago, we reported
that developer Snowpipe is bringing a brand new Transformers mobile game to the Japanese market. To kick things off, a closed beta test period was announced to take place between April 14th and 21st. It so happens that 2005 Boards Member Automaster is one of the lucky few to take part in this initiative. Thanks to our member, we now have quite a lot of screenshots from the upcoming game. Additionally, we received news that Transformers: Alliance is indeed stepping outside of Japan. Australia is selected as another country to go ahead with » Continue Reading.
