Transformers: Robots In Disguise ? Mystery Legion Class Figure Listed
2005 Boards Member Nevermore has discovered
a previously unknown Legion Class figure for Transformers: Robots In Disguise. This mystery figure carries the code name C2336. Nevermore stated “For the record, Cyclonus is C2334, and Heatseeker is C2335. (C2337 is One-Step Changer Heatseeker, and C2338 is One-Step Changer Strongarm v3.)” Who could this character be?
