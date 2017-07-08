|
The Chosen Prime Newsletter for July 8th 2017
We’ve got the latest newsletter update from our friends and sponsors at The Chosen Prime for all your shopping needs. Check out the highlights below, and read on for the full update! ————————————————————————————————————- Below you will find a selection of the latest pre-orders and new arrivals at our store. This week’s arrivals included Fans Toys FT-07 STOMP (Reissue)
and FT-27 SPINDRIFT (Seaspray)
, DNA Design DS-01 SUSANOO
, and Hasbro The Last Knight – Premier Edition Voyager SCORN & NITRO
. Pre-orders are » Continue Reading.
The post The Chosen Prime Newsletter for July 8th 2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.