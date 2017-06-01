Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Visits Kabam, Publisher of Transformers Forged to Fight
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,910
TFW2005 Visits Kabam, Publisher of Transformers Forged to Fight



Last week, TFW2005 was able to visit with Kabam, the publisher of mobile game Transformers Forged to Fight. They brought us up to Vancouver, Canada to check out their offices, show us some behind the scenes goodies and give us a preview of their next major update to the game. They also picked our brains and asked for feedback to help guide their future updates! Read on to check out a breakdown of our experience there and make sure to head on over to the app stores and download Transformers Forged to Fight (iOs &#124;
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Chaos On Velocitron G2 Laser Optimus Prime
Transformers
Takara Megatron G1 Reissue Japanese Encore 2 Sealed Transformers Hard to Find
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Bumblebee MP-21 Takara Tomy Authentic
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Leader Class Ultra Magnus MISB
Transformers
G1 transformers lot
Transformers
First Run Takara MP-22 Ultra Magnus *Used, Complete* -Not reissue-
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.