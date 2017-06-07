Speaking to the press, Boulder Media Studio has confirmed
working on two new Transformers cartoons. While the title of one show remains unnamed, the second show is titled as Rescue Bots Academy. Along with the two new Transformers shows, the studio will also develop a new Littelest Pet Shop series and a series based on Micronauts for Hasbro Studios. “The studio behind TV animation shows for the likes of Disney, Nickelodeon and BBC is moving up a gear. They’ve announced this morning that they’re constantly on the look-out for new talented staff and plan to open a second studio » Continue Reading.
