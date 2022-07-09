Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFcon Toronto 2022 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full


TFcon Toronto 2022 is under way this weekend and the crew over there were kind enough to send through the 3rd Party Panel slides in full!* Read on to check out all that was shown from the various companies.* Make sure to hit the Third Party Discussion Forum to talk about each project! # # # Moon Studio 01 Studio 01S02 Seed Iron Factory Group Shot (L-R): IF EX-45M Kagami Shishimaru (SG Samurai Lio Convoy) IF EX-48 Hannyamaru (Samurai Cyclonus) IF EX-45 Yoroi Shishimaru (Samurai Lio Convoy) IF EX52T Twin-Edged Blade Norimune Tsuki (AOE Drift) IF EX-53 Oni &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFcon Toronto 2022 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Re: TFcon Toronto 2022 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full
Parkour has me!
No XTB though - huge dump incoming I guess.
Re: TFcon Toronto 2022 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full
Moon Studio and Fans Hobby for me. 1 or 2 of the Fans Toys and that's about it for me
