Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Grinds my gears!!!!!!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:24 PM   #1
BigWillay
Beast Machine
BigWillay's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Richmond Hill
Posts: 451
Grinds my gears!!!!!!
Sorry if this isn't where I should be posting this, so mods feel free to move if you'd like to appropriate location.

Felt the need to post this, instead of calling the individuals out, so its a little more generic. I don't like drawing attention to members specifically in case its a one off situation.

I understand that we all love this hobby and have different levels of involvement, and I understand that some people are a little more anal in regard to the condition of their figures. That being said... I was a little disappointed this weekend with a few of the figures I picked up and their "cleanliness". I know there are some other members from this board who had similar issues.

My gripe is this..... if you are claiming a figure to be mint... having caked on dust or a thick layer of dust a) is disgusting and shame on you for treating your figure that way b) isn't really mint.... now I get it everyone has their own interpretation, and I'm not saying I'm perfect but I do wipe down all the figures I sell before meeting the other member (I give figures how I would want to receive them) and in the past I know I have sold a figure that was a little dusty, but apologized to the buyer in advance as I didn't have a chance to wipe it down as it was a spur of the moment sell/meet. I did still have the courtesy to apologize and let them know up front that the figure was dusty and would need to be wiped off.

I get it... I am one of those anal people who cleans his figures before I put them back in box, and have my loose stuff stored in ziploc baggies, but some of the condition of stuff that was sold this weekend was just nuts. Again I don't want to call the individuals out cuz I don't think that's fair. The products were great once they were cleaned. But having to clean a figure for 2.5 hrs to get it nice.. just doesn't seem fair. Granted I could have backed out of the deal, but I have been looking for said figure for a while, and didn't realize it was that bad till I got it home to have a good look at it. I'm also a man of my word so won't back out of a deal on the spot, I know I could have but that's not fair either, especially as people are carrying these figures around at the con... again won't mention any names but feedback thread will bring up time wasters.

I guess I just don't understand the lack of pride in peoples figures. The one figure I got I would be embarrassed to sell to someone in the condition I received it. Anyways just my 2 cents....
BigWillay is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:39 PM   #2
79transam
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 86
Re: Grinds my gears!!!!!!
If it takes 2 and a half hours to clean a figure, I can see why a bit of dust would be a gripe. Also makes sense why you didn't have time to clean the one you sold.
I clean mine when I get them. Regardless if it's dusty or not. But it usually only takes a couple minutes.
__________________

Fate rarely calls upon us at a moment of our choosing.
79transam is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:09 PM   #3
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,014
Re: Grinds my gears!!!!!!
If I had to spend 2.5 hours cleaning a figure I'd be upset so definitely hear ya on that one and since pennies are "gone" that's just my nickel
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 6 Autobots incl. Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers MMC Reformatted Calidus Asterisk TFcon 2017
Transformers
Transformers Exclusive MMC Reformatted Calidus Asterisk TFcon Toronto 2017
Transformers
Transformers Exclusive Ocularmax PS-06R Terraegis Rally TFcon Toronto 2017
Transformers
TFcon 2017 Toronto Exclusive Terraeris Rally Perfection Series PS-06R SOLD OUT
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Decepticons Human Alliance Jazz - Authentic - SEALED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.