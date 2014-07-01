BigWillay Beast Machine Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Richmond Hill Posts: 451

Grinds my gears!!!!!! Sorry if this isn't where I should be posting this, so mods feel free to move if you'd like to appropriate location.



Felt the need to post this, instead of calling the individuals out, so its a little more generic. I don't like drawing attention to members specifically in case its a one off situation.



I understand that we all love this hobby and have different levels of involvement, and I understand that some people are a little more anal in regard to the condition of their figures. That being said... I was a little disappointed this weekend with a few of the figures I picked up and their "cleanliness". I know there are some other members from this board who had similar issues.



My gripe is this..... if you are claiming a figure to be mint... having caked on dust or a thick layer of dust a) is disgusting and shame on you for treating your figure that way b) isn't really mint.... now I get it everyone has their own interpretation, and I'm not saying I'm perfect but I do wipe down all the figures I sell before meeting the other member (I give figures how I would want to receive them) and in the past I know I have sold a figure that was a little dusty, but apologized to the buyer in advance as I didn't have a chance to wipe it down as it was a spur of the moment sell/meet. I did still have the courtesy to apologize and let them know up front that the figure was dusty and would need to be wiped off.



I get it... I am one of those anal people who cleans his figures before I put them back in box, and have my loose stuff stored in ziploc baggies, but some of the condition of stuff that was sold this weekend was just nuts. Again I don't want to call the individuals out cuz I don't think that's fair. The products were great once they were cleaned. But having to clean a figure for 2.5 hrs to get it nice.. just doesn't seem fair. Granted I could have backed out of the deal, but I have been looking for said figure for a while, and didn't realize it was that bad till I got it home to have a good look at it. I'm also a man of my word so won't back out of a deal on the spot, I know I could have but that's not fair either, especially as people are carrying these figures around at the con... again won't mention any names but feedback thread will bring up time wasters.



I guess I just don't understand the lack of pride in peoples figures. The one figure I got I would be embarrassed to sell to someone in the condition I received it. Anyways just my 2 cents....