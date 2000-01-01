Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Anyone have the TFsource Canadian Sales Email Address?
Today, 12:56 PM
Fear or Courage
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Pickering
Posts: 139
Anyone have the TFsource Canadian Sales Email Address?
Hi, guys,
TFsource was handing out cards at TFcon over the weekend, with a special email for Canadian sales. Unfortunately, I lost my card. Does anyone remember what it was/have the card?
Fear or Courage
Today, 01:08 PM
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,014
Re: Anyone have the TFsource Canadian Sales Email Address?
Contact dang3ross I think he is the best one to help
wervenom
