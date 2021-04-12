Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost New Stock Images


Takara Tomy Mall and Amazon Japan have updated listing of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost and we have a nice set of new stock images to share with you. We have clear shots of both Skids and Reboost showing off their poseability and the realistic Honda City Turbo. Skids will include his arm cannon and a*a dual-barreled gun and Reboost will include 2 guns, a dual-barreled gun, a small Honda Motocompo and an articulated driver. Both figures are priced*10,780 Yen ($98.52 approximately) and scheduled for release in September 2021. Stay tuned with TFW2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



