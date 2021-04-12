|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost New Stock Images
Takara Tomy Mall
and Amazon Japan
have updated listing of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids And MP-54 Reboost and we have a nice set of new stock images to share with you. We have clear shots of both Skids and Reboost showing off their poseability and the realistic Honda City Turbo. Skids will include his arm cannon and a*a dual-barreled gun and Reboost will include 2 guns, a dual-barreled gun, a small Honda Motocompo and an articulated driver. Both figures are priced*10,780 Yen ($98.52 approximately) and scheduled for release in September 2021. Stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
