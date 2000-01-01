Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MaverickCSX
CMDStore Sightings and Discussion
I didnt see any thread related to CMDStore so I figured I'd create one just to cover any sightings and discussion


Personally I've bought most of my TF and non-TF related stuff from them, mainly because of the ability for local pickup


Although there were some items that I purchased elsewhere because the price was better (Mark up on some items can be high)


But I find that prices of new items are in line with what is seen in retail. Unless the item is scarce.
Reply With Quote
Re: CMDStore Sightings and Discussion
They also put up their preorders for Blaster, Pipes and Slammer


Blaster
https://www.cmdstore.ca/collections/...-5010993974993


Pipes
https://www.cmdstore.ca/collections/...-5010993782246


Slammer
https://www.cmdstore.ca/collections/...-5010993782185
