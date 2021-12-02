Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Deluxe Class Bumblebee Movie Ratchet. Ratchet proves to be another fantastic addition to the Studio Series Bumblebee movie Autobots group. Featuring a movie-accurate robot mode and a very compact Cybertronian armored vehicle alt mode. Ratchet shows a more complex and interesting transformation than usual which is much appreciated. We also have comparison shots next to Earthtise Ratchet and the rest of Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Autobots, including the new Bumblebe Movie Brawn.
