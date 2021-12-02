Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee Movie Ratchet In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,536
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee Movie Ratchet In-Hand Images


Via*Chefatron on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Deluxe Class Bumblebee Movie Ratchet. Ratchet proves to be another fantastic addition to the Studio Series Bumblebee movie Autobots group. Featuring a movie-accurate robot mode and a very compact Cybertronian armored vehicle alt mode. Ratchet shows a more complex and interesting transformation than usual which is much appreciated. We also have comparison shots next to Earthtise Ratchet and the rest of Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Autobots, including the new Bumblebe Movie Brawn. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee Movie Ratchet In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars Sunstreaker Optimus Maximus Deluxe CW
Transformers
Transformers G1 SNARL DINOBOT - original vintage 1985 PARTS / DAMAGED
Transformers
Transformers G2 SLAG DINOBOT - green original vintage g1 missing horn
Transformers
Kre-O Transformers MISB Blind Pouch Waspinator Spinster
Transformers
Transformers Movie Lot Barricade Optimus Communicator MISB Booster X10 And More
Transformers
Masterpiece Transformers Starscream COMPLETE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:21 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.