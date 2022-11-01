Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:44 PM
Garchompula
Join Date: Dec 2022
Location: Canada
Posts: 3
Smile Looking for Brainstorm
Hi! I'm looking for my favorite character Brainstorm to put on my shelf, so I don't care if it's in package. I live in Toronto, so the closer the better, however I don't mind if it needs to be shipped. Thank you!
brainstorm, looking for, wanted

