Selling from Vancouver
Hi Guys,
I have a few items for sale.
I am located in Langley BC, meetups in Surrey/Langley are okay if you are local. Shipping is exact at buyer's expense.
I accept EMT and will provide an email address once totals are confirmed.
I will offer discounts for multiple items.
All items are complete with instructions and accessories unless otherwise noted.
LEADER CLASS
1. PoTP Optimus Prime $100
2. PoTP Rodimus Prime $50
3. PoTP Rodimus Unicronus $65
All 3 for $200
4. ROTF Megatron with addon arm kits, (missing instructions) $75
DELUXE CLASS
1. Fembot lot:
Nightbird, Moonracer, Novastar (missing one gun), Chromia $100
2. War for Cybertron Ruination (Set of 5, includes all cardbacks and Boosticus addon kit) $175
3. Takara War for Cybertron Bruticus (Set of 5, includes all cardbacks and Boosticus addon kit) $175
Both for $300
