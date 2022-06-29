Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Selling from Vancouver
Hi Guys,

I have a few items for sale.
I am located in Langley BC, meetups in Surrey/Langley are okay if you are local. Shipping is exact at buyer's expense.
I accept EMT and will provide an email address once totals are confirmed.
I will offer discounts for multiple items.

All items are complete with instructions and accessories unless otherwise noted.


LEADER CLASS
1. PoTP Optimus Prime $100
2. PoTP Rodimus Prime $50
3. PoTP Rodimus Unicronus $65
All 3 for $200
4. ROTF Megatron with addon arm kits, (missing instructions) $75

DELUXE CLASS
1. Fembot lot:
Nightbird, Moonracer, Novastar (missing one gun), Chromia $100
2. War for Cybertron Ruination (Set of 5, includes all cardbacks and Boosticus addon kit) $175
3. Takara War for Cybertron Bruticus (Set of 5, includes all cardbacks and Boosticus addon kit) $175
Both for $300
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20220629_023620883_iOS.jpg Views: 0 Size: 20.7 KB ID: 53031   Click image for larger version Name: 20221210_222910061_iOS.jpg Views: 0 Size: 14.9 KB ID: 53032   Click image for larger version Name: 20221210_222926109_iOS.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.6 KB ID: 53033   Click image for larger version Name: 20221210_222945387_iOS.jpg Views: 0 Size: 14.0 KB ID: 53034   Click image for larger version Name: 20221210_223104978_iOS.jpg Views: 0 Size: 13.5 KB ID: 53035  

Click image for larger version Name: 20221210_223153314_iOS.jpg Views: 0 Size: 17.2 KB ID: 53036   Click image for larger version Name: 20221210_223647983_iOS.jpg Views: 0 Size: 20.4 KB ID: 53037   Click image for larger version Name: 20221210_222747620_iOS.jpg Views: 0 Size: 11.7 KB ID: 53038   Click image for larger version Name: 20221210_222840188_iOS.jpg Views: 0 Size: 15.1 KB ID: 53039  
Last edited by gorillabean; Today at 07:06 PM. Reason: Adding photos
