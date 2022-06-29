Selling from Vancouver

Hi Guys,



I have a few items for sale.

I am located in Langley BC, meetups in Surrey/Langley are okay if you are local. Shipping is exact at buyer's expense.

I accept EMT and will provide an email address once totals are confirmed.

I will offer discounts for multiple items.



All items are complete with instructions and accessories unless otherwise noted.





LEADER CLASS

1. PoTP Optimus Prime $100

2. PoTP Rodimus Prime $50

3. PoTP Rodimus Unicronus $65

All 3 for $200

4. ROTF Megatron with addon arm kits, (missing instructions) $75



DELUXE CLASS

1. Fembot lot:

Nightbird, Moonracer, Novastar (missing one gun), Chromia $100

2. War for Cybertron Ruination (Set of 5, includes all cardbacks and Boosticus addon kit) $175

3. Takara War for Cybertron Bruticus (Set of 5, includes all cardbacks and Boosticus addon kit) $175

Both for $300

