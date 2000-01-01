Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:23 AM
#
1
Jonnydark
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 285
Tell Me What Transformer To Draw
I want to draw robots, but I don't know which one to pick.
I will post the illustrations here when they are done!
Jonathan
Today, 09:32 AM
#
2
The7thParallel
Crossover
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,449
Re: Tell Me What Transformer To Draw
Scrounge!
Today, 09:56 AM
#
3
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,898
Re: Tell Me What Transformer To Draw
Unicron
Today, 10:06 AM
#
4
optimusb39
Masterpiece
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,095
Re: Tell Me What Transformer To Draw
I've always wanted to see the ark crew in a period piece. Like they wokw up on the early 50's and scanned Cadillacs and Ford's and transform accordingly. Maybe if you drew apme of them it would inspire some 3p company to make them.
