Transformers Generations Legacy First Look! Skids & Bulkhead Revealed Ahead of Pulse
Coming to us from IGN, we now have our first look at the much-anticipated Transformers Generations Legacy line ahead of its full reveal at Pulse Con 2021! Shown here are the following: Voyager Bulkhead Deluxe Skids And as described on IGN: "Hasbro has announced a new line of Transformers figures ahead of this weekend's virtual Hasbro Pulse Con, Transformers: Generation Legacy. The new line is a merging of different "fan-favorite" Transformers characters representing the entire scope of the Transformers multiverse, each with "deco inspired by their universe." The first two figure reveals are Deluxe Autobot Skids and
