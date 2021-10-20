Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,316
Transformers Generations Legacy First Look! Skids & Bulkhead Revealed Ahead of Pulse


Coming to us from IGN, we now have our first look at the much-anticipated Transformers Generations Legacy line ahead of its full reveal at Pulse Con 2021! Shown here are the following:  Voyager Bulkhead  Deluxe Skids And as described on IGN: "Hasbro has announced a new line of Transformers figures ahead of this weekend's virtual Hasbro Pulse Con, Transformers: Generation Legacy. The new line is a merging of different "fan-favorite" Transformers characters representing the entire scope of the Transformers multiverse, each with "deco inspired by their universe." The first two figure reveals are Deluxe Autobot Skids and

The post Transformers Generations Legacy First Look! Skids & Bulkhead Revealed Ahead of Pulse Con appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:29 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,805
Re: Transformers Generations Legacy First Look! Skids & Bulkhead Revealed Ahead of Pu
Once again, I'm really glad that I was able to get a First Edition Bulkhead at retail.
