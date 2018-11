Iron Factory IF EX-26 H Racing Bros Heavy Metal (Legends Scaled G2 Sideswipe)

Legends size collector? 3P Iron Factory brings a nice surprise for you. We have images of their upcoming*IF EX-26 H Racing Bros Heavy Metal (Legends Scaled G2 Sideswipe) for your viewing pleasure. Our first images sufaced courtesy of G3Studio Weibo . As you should image this a clever repaint and remold of Iron Factory* BlazeDash (which came packed with Bolt Sprint/Sunstreaker). As we can see, Iron Factory did their homework in order to bring us a proper representation of G2 Sideswipe. New colors, new head, sword and big guns make sure you get a very bad-ass looking Sideswipe. You can » Continue Reading. The post Iron Factory IF EX-26 H Racing Bros Heavy Metal (Legends Scaled G2 Sideswipe) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM