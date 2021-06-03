|
Magic Square Toys MS-B Series Light of Justice 2.0 Gray Prototype (Legends Scale G1 O
The third party Legends scale market is sure a very competitive one, with several products and alternatives for collectors. Magic Square Toys have revealed, via their Weibo account
, images of the gray prototype of their upcoming*MS-B Series Light of Justice 2.0. This is an improved rendition of the already popular Magic Square MS-B1*Light Of Justice/Legends scale G1 Optimus Prime. There’s not much details or information about this figure, but the images let us see that this new mold features an impressive range of poseability for its size. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
