Japanese Exclusive Transformers Sonic Blue Bumble & Exo-Suit Chama In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Twitter users @MASABON2011
,*@deadman_ty
, and*@hayatoron
, we can share for your our first in-hand images of the Japanese exclusive*Sonic Blue Bumble & Exo-Suit Chama. This figures is a special collaboration between Takara Tomy and Japanese Rock Band Bump Of Chicken” as part of the band’s Aurora Ark Tour 2019 promotional campaign. We have clear images of this pale blue redeco of*It is a pale blue redeco of Titans Return Bumblebee mold. He comes with Excelsuit Spike, a white and gold redeco of the Titanmaster included with Takara Legends Bumblebee. Bumblebee features the bands logos while Exo-Suit Chama » Continue Reading.
