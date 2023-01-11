Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Super Impulse Poptaters Transformers Optimus Prime New Stock Images


Via Super Impulse Amazon Store we have new stock image of the new*Poptaters Transformers Optimus Prime. First revealed in September 2022, this is a fun Potato Head-style G1 Optimus Prime figure. As with other Potato Head toys, you can swap pieces as you want or even make fun combinations with other figures of this collection. It’s available via Amazon for*$17.99. See the new stock images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards.

Today, 05:16 PM   #2
alternatorfan
Why??
