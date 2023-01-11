Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For June 2023: Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts


Takara Tomy*Mall*have just updated their*pre-orders for June 2023. This time we just have listings for the first two new Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts figures for the Japanese market. We also have some new stock images of each toy. Keep in mind that Takara Tomy use a different numeration for Studio Series than Hasbro. Studio Series SS-103 Rise Of The Beasts Deluxe Bumblebee SS-104 Rise Of The Beasts Voyager Battletrap Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post New Takara Tomy Pre-Orders For June 2023: Studio Series Rise Of The Beasts appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



