Hasbro designer*Mark Maher has been pretty active on his Instagram account
and he has treated us with a nice*“Behind The Scenes” images & information of*Transformers Kingdom Pipes. Read on for Mark’s comments: Pipes! Puffer! Huffer! Road Ranger! I had the absolute pleasure working with Ittoku san in Takara Tomy on bringing this partial new mold from Deluxe Minibot Huffer to make the Kingdom Deluxe Pipes you all know and love. As you can see from the first image, the variant head was planned from the start, we always plan ahead further uses of molds.*I love bots with visors and » Continue Reading.
